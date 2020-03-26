Novel coronavirus cases rise to at least 189 statewide

Number of Idaho cases: 0

IDAHO FALLS — The number of statewide novel coronavirus cases increased above 180 Thursday, according to Idaho’s health districts.

In total, there are 189 cases spread across 17 counties as of 6 p.m. There have also been three deaths — two in Blaine County and one in Canyon County, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. All three who died were men over 60 years old.

On Wednesday, we reported 125 cases in Idaho.

So far, there are 11 official cases in eastern Idaho. The infected counties include Madison, Teton, Jefferson, Fremont, Custer, Bingham and Bannock.

Tests for the coronavirus have been limited to people who are suspected of coming into contact with infected individuals, or who are very sick and/or hospitalized. Officials warn there may be many more cases of the virus throughout the Gem State.

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate themselves until the symptoms subside. Getting tested for the virus will not change how medical professionals treat it, health officials say. Anyone who is having trouble breathing should seek immediate medical attention.

Our partners at the Idaho Statesman in Boise are tracking the reported cases in realtime.

Numbers tracked by the IDHW are updated once daily and are available here.