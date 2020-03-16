Police identify cyclist killed in apparent hit and run

POCATELLO — The body of an avid cyclist was found in a ravine near Pocatello and police believe she died after being hit by a vehicle.

Bobette Wilhelm, 40, was killed in an apparent hit and run Friday evening on Buckskin Road, just outside of Pocatello. She was an energy analyst with Idaho Falls Power, according to the city’s website.

“Preliminary investigation shows that sometime Friday, sometime between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. … she was riding her road bike west on Buckskin Road,” Bannock County Undersheriff Tony Manu told EastIdahoNews.com.

Wilhelm’s family notified the sheriff’s office Monday morning to let them know that she was missing, according to a Facebook post from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

Manu said they believe she was hit by a vehicle traveling the same direction. Her body was found Monday afternoon west of Parks Road.

“We’re asking anybody with any information related to that incident, whether they’ve seen anything or heard anything, to contact Idaho State Police or the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office,” Manu said.

Law enforcement is asking for help locating a 1997-2003 green Ford Pickup or SUV with right, front passenger damage that may have been in the area Friday evening when Wilhelm was hit.

Anyone with information on the crash can contact Detective Phil Nickel. His office number is (208) 236-7135, or call contact Bannock County Dispatch at (208) 236-7111.