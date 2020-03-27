WATCH: Police looking for man who burglarized, damaged gas station

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is trying to identify a man connected to a burglary at the Chevron gas station on 17th Street.

The burglary occurred around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24. The masked man smashed the glass door, jumped over the counter, grabbed lottery tickets and left with the tickets and cash. He also caused a significant amount of damage at the gas station, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements. Video in the player above shows the damage.

Within an hour of the burglary, Clements says the man cashed the stolen lottery tickets at three different gas stations. The surveillance photos above show him visiting those stores.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200. Information can also be reported anonymously to Idaho Falls and Bonneville County Crime Stoppers at ifcrime.org. Anyone who reports information through Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.