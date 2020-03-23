Rexburg declares disaster emergency, closes City Hall and limits activities at parks to walking and jogging

The following is information from the city of Rexburg.

REXBURG — Mayor Jerry Merrill and the Rexburg City Council declared a Local Disaster Emergency on Monday morning. This declaration is in effect immediately.

Declarations of emergency are common tools employed by cities, counties and states in response to anticipated needs related to disasters or emergencies. This declaration enables the city of Rexburg to respond as needed to the COVID-19 situation. The city issued the official declaration today in the midst of continued response efforts to help the Rexburg community as it deals with the effects of closures, quarantines and other impacts related to the nationwide COVID-19 health crisis.

This is not a reflection on the state of readiness or ability to respond to everyday needs, it is another way that the city of Rexburg is being proactive and responding to this situation.

Essential City Services, such as emergency services, water distribution, sewer, waste collection continue. Out of an abundance of caution, the Rexburg Mayor and City Council have directed that access to City Hall be suspended. City Staff can be reached Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at (208) 359-3020.

The Rexburg Mayor and City Council have also directed that access to public facilities in all City Parks be restricted. This includes all play equipment. In addition, the public is asked to follow the federal guidelines of restricting gatherings. Group activities such as sports are restricted and park use should be limited to walking or jogging.

For information on the local COVID-19 response, please visit the Eastern Idaho Public Health website or follow them on social media.