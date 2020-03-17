School districts across eastern Idaho announce closures amid coronavirus concerns

IDAHO FALLS — School districts all over eastern Idaho have been discussing whether to continue holding class.

After President Trump’s suggestion Monday to cancel schools and avoid bars, restaurants, food courts and discretionary travel, the majority of school districts have decided to cancel classes for the immediate future.

The list below has more information as it relates to each district.

RELATED | White House advises public to avoid groups of more than 10, asks people to stay away from bars and restaurants

Snake River School District 52 and Oneida School District 351 are the only districts still remaining open, as of 9:30 Monday night.

Click here for information on local colleges and universities.

SCHOOLS THAT ARE CLOSING OR HAVE ALTERNATIVE PLANS

Alturas International Academy: We will start with a “soft close” on March 16-17, with a full school closure from March 18-April 6. After spring break, teachers will be prepared to go online starting March 27. Additional details will be sent out.

American Heritage Charter School: From March 13-19, we will have Virtual/Online school for all students. Spring Break will begin as normal March 20. Kids are scheduled to return to class on March 30.

Bear Lake School District 33: Due to the coronavirus concerns, Bear Lake School District schools will be closed for three weeks. They are urging families to self-quarantine as much as possible to stop the spread.

Bingham Academy Charter High School: After extensive meetings Monday and watching new developments from our area, around the state, and the national stage, Bingham Academy will close through spring break Sunday, March 29. This includes all extracurricular activities. As that date approaches, we will announce plans for the week beginning on Monday, March 30 and beyond.

Blackfoot School District 55: School has been canceled March 17 through April 3. The board decided to begin spring break immediately. We will hold our regularly scheduled spring break March 23-27. The board also approved an extended for the week after, with the consideration of school reconvening on April 6.

Bonneville School District 93: Today, President Trump announced new guidelines advising people to not gather socially in groups of ten or more. In response to this announcement, we are strongly encouraging parents to keep their children home from school Tuesday. On Wednesday, schools will be closed for students. At this time, our intent is to resume school on March 30 after spring break. All extracurricular activities by the Idaho High School Activities Association are suspended until April 6.

Butte County School District 111: School is canceled tomorrow. More information will be shared after Monday night’s board meeting.

Challis School District 181: As a precaution Challis Jr. and Sr. High School, Challis Elementary School and Stanley Elementary – Jr. High School will be closed the following days: Wednesday, March 18, Thursday, March 19, Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24. This will roll into our regularly planned spring break March 25 and March 26. We are continuing school Tuesday, March 17, to allow parents and guardians the opportunity to plan for their family needs.

Clark County School District 161: Clark County will release early for Spring Break effective immediately. More information will be forthcoming. Keep checking the district’s website for continued updates.

College of Eastern Idaho: The college will hold all regular scheduled classes Tuesday, March 17. CEI will suspend all credit classes on Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 20 for an early spring break. The regular spring break is March 23 – 27.

Firth School District 59: The Firth School Board of Trustees has declared March 18 – March 29 as spring break. During the break, buildings will be deep cleaned and sanitized. School will be in session on Tuesday, March 17. As before, if parents feel it is safer to keep their students home, we will work with you to meet the attendance requirements set by the state. Students are encouraged to come to school Tuesday and collect their Chromebooks and other instructional materials should the board determine the break will be extended past March 29.

Fremont County Joint School District 215: We will have school Tuesday, March 17. Please send your students to school tomorrow unless they are sick, have a health deficiency, or live with someone who may have immune issues. We highly recommend that parents keep students home from Wednesday until further notice. Our current projected date for students return to school is April 6.

Grace School District 148: The district will be closed from Monday, March 16 to April 6. School administrators will reassess the situation on April 2.

Idaho Falls School District 91: In light of new guidance from the White House, Idaho Falls School District 91 will close schools effective Tuesday, March 17, through at least the end of Spring Break. For families who cannot find child care for their elementary-aged children on such short notice, D91’s elementary schools will provide emergency child care on Tuesday during regular school hours.

Idaho Science and Technology Charter School: We have decided to temporarily close schools for the health and safety of our students. The Board of Directors met this afternoon and voted to approve a temporary school closure starting tomorrow, March 17 and ending April 6. You should hear from the school sometime in the afternoon on March 17 with more details regarding home learning materials.

Jefferson County School District 251: The Board of Trustees approved the district’s recommendation to institute a “soft close” Tuesday, March 17. We highly recommend that parents keep students home. Schools will be open for students to come and get their belongings during regular hours on Tuesday only. Beginning Wednesday, March 18, schools will be closed for spring break extending until Friday, April 3rd. As the situation evolves in regards to COVID-19, we will provide further information.

Madison School District 321: All schools will be closed from March 18-April 6. By closing on Wednesday, March 18, this will provide time for parents that work outside the home an opportunity to secure daycare or babysitter services for their young children. Spring Break will be expanded from March 30-April 6.

Monticello Montessori Charter School in Ammon will be closed Monday, March 16 to provide teachers time to plan in case of an extended closure. School will resume on a normal schedule Tuesday, March 17.

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25: The Board of Trustees recommended to declare Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 20 and Monday, March 30 through Friday, April 3, 2020, emergency days of closure at all schools. Therefore, there will be no school held Tuesday March 17 through Friday April 3, 2020.

Preston School District 201: Preston School District will cancel all schools and classes for students, starting Tuesday, March 17 through at least the end of spring break. The board will re-evaluate the scenario at the end of spring break to see if additional time of closure is necessary.

Ririe School District 252: Classes will be held as scheduled March 17. Classes on March 18-20 will be canceled. Spring Break will take place as scheduled March 23-27. We have not made any decisions relating to a long term closure after spring break. The Ririe School District Management team will continue to monitor new developments and share information with the public.

Shelley School District 60: Schools will be closed until April 6.

Soda Springs Joint School District 150: As a school district, we feel it is in the best interest of our community to close schools at this time. Starting Monday, March 23, all Soda Springs School District Schools and buildings will be closed through April 2. There will be instructional curriculum available to students. After this scheduled break we will reevaluate the situation.

Sugar-Salem School District 322: Our plan for the foreseeable future is that we will cancel school attendance until further notice. We anticipate that this will be approximately three weeks, but we will keep everyone updated via email, text and our website. We believe that we can provide a great deal of education to our children online. Please watch for emails, text messages, and monitor the website for updates and information from your children’s teachers for information regarding their online and in-home schooling program.

Teton School District 401: No school for students March 16-27, March 30-April 3 (Spring break). We will evaluate future needs on April 2 and notify students, staff, parents and the community about plans for April 6 forward.

West Jefferson School District 253: The School Board voted in an emergency meeting for an early spring break for students starting Thursday, March 19th and 20th. Teachers will be required to come in on Thursday and Friday to prepare for online teaching options. The current plan is to return to school on March 30th. Grade 6-12 students will still come Tuesday and Wednesday, March 17 & 18.

White Pine Charter School and White Pine STEM Academy: Closed March 17-20. Then we are on spring break. School will resume Monday, March 30.

SCHOOLS REMAINING OPEN