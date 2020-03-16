UPDATE: At least 1 person killed in 3-car crash in Idaho Falls

UPDATE:

IDAHO FALLS — One person is dead following a three-car crash on Yellowstone Highway Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Chris Weadick with Idaho State Police confirmed the death just before 6 p.m. ISP is still determining how it all played out and what caused it.

Idaho Falls Fire Department Spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com at least two men and one woman were involved. An adult male driving a red vehicle was hospitalized, along with a man and a woman in a white truck.

“There was another adult in a blue vehicle who did not need to be transported,” Hammon says.

ISP will release more information later in the evening Monday. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

PREVIOUS STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Several people were hospitalized following a crash involving multiple vehicles on U.S. Highway 91 and West 65th S. near Idaho Falls.

The crash occurred sometime after 4 p.m., according to witnesses.

Idaho Falls City Spokesman Bud Cranor tells EastIdahoNews.com three ambulances transported several people to the hospital. Their exact condition was not released.

The intersection is currently blocked. Authorities are asking you to avoid the area as they work to clean up the wreckage.

Two fire engines and a battalion chief are there along with Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Idaho State Police is investigating.

We will post more information when it is available.

Courtesy Chelsy Alldredge