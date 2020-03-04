Smith’s closing Idaho Falls store next month

IDAHO FALLS — Smith’s Food and Drug announced Wednesday its Idaho Falls grocery store will close April 7.

“We have made the decision to close our Smith’s Food & Drug store in Idaho Falls due to the proximity of our sister store, Fred Meyer, which is receiving a significant remodel to enhance the customer shopping experience,” said Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s Food & Drug Corporate Affairs Manager.

Fred Meyer is less than three miles from Smith’s and the grocery chain hopes customers will transition to the other store. All 99 Smith’s associates have been offered jobs at Fred Meyer, according to Martindale.

Employees were notified Wednesday morning of the closure. Smith’s will shut its doors at 6 p.m. on April 7 and a grand re-opening will be held at Fred Meyer the next day.

Smith’s only other location in eastern Idaho is in Chubbuck. It will remain open.