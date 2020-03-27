Statewide coronavirus cases rises to 230; death reported in Nez Perce County

Number of Idaho cases: 0

IDAHO FALLS — The official number of coronavirus cases in Idaho rose to 230 Friday.

Additionally, Idaho’s fourth coronavirus death was reported in Nez Perce County, according to Idaho North Central Health District. The individual was over 80 years old and had age-related health issues.

So far, Idaho has tested 3,572 people for COVID-19, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. That means about 6 percent of those tested statewide were infected.

On Thursday, EastIdahoNews.com reported 189 cases.

Of those who are infected — 115 people are between 18 and 49 years old, 111 are above 50 years old, and 3 are under 18. IDHW reports 122 are female and 107 are male.

In eastern Idaho, 13 cases have been reported in Madison, Teton, Jefferson, Custer, Bingham, Bannock and Fremont counties. None of these cases involved hospitalizations, and everyone is self-isolating and recovering.

Tests for the coronavirus have been limited to people who are suspected of coming into contact with infected individuals, or who are very sick and/or hospitalized. Officials warn there may be many more cases of the virus throughout the Gem State.

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate themselves until the symptoms subside. Getting tested for the virus will not change how medical professionals treat it, health officials say. Anyone who is having trouble breathing should seek immediate medical attention.

For more information: