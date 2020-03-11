Three from Idaho Falls tied to multi-state crime spree and California homicide

IDAHO FALLS — Five states, drug crimes, a California homicide and a local drive-by shooting are all possibly tied to a multi-state crime spree involving Idaho Falls residents.

The Idaho Falls police are calling the incidents a string of “serious crimes” under the investigation of law enforcement agencies in California, New Mexico, Arizona and Montana. According to an IFPD news release, 23-year-old Dakoda Harris, 37-year-old Andrew White and 24-year-old Erica Hall are in custody following the crimes spread out over nearly a month.

According to a Bingham County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, investigators tied Harris to a shooting near Blackfoot on Jan. 24. A search warrant on his Facebook account revealed statements made to several people admitting participation in the shooting.

With Harris on law enforcement’s radar, Idaho Falls Police attempted to arrest Harris for outstanding warrants after spotting him driving on South Boulevard. An officer activated his lights and Harris took off. Due to safety concerns, the officer stopped the pursuit, according to police.

Minutes later, another officer spotted Harris in the car near Highway 20 and Riverside Drive. A second attempt to pull him over failed as Harris sped away before the officer discontinued the chase for safety reasons. Harris abandoned the car near Crescent Avenue and Michael Street where a police K9 indicated the presence of drugs. A search of the car led police to discover 2.2 grams of methamphetamine, 5.5 grams of cocaine, two firearms, a scale and other various items of drug paraphernalia.

Six days later, police found Harris running into a house on the 1300 block of Crescent Avenue. Following a three hour standoff, a SWAT team launched tear gas into the home, prompting Harris to walk out. He was taken into custody and transported to the Bonneville County Jail.

On Feb. 8, the same day as the stand-off, the Los Angeles Police Department began conducting a homicide investigation. Idaho Falls Police say Harris, Hall and White are all suspects in the homicide.

On Feb. 28, law enforcement say Hall and White were involved in a high-speed chase on a Highway in New Mexico and Arizona. The incident ended in an officer-involved shooting where the two were taken into custody. No officers or suspects were injured.

Authorities continue to investigate the trio in connection to possible other crimes in Bonneville County and Idaho Falls. Local police are also helping LAPD with the homicide investigation by executing search warrants and conducting interviews, according to a news release.

Harris is facing a lengthy list of charges including nine felony counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm at an inhabited home, two felony counts of eluding, delivery of a controlled substance, felony grand theft, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor failure to show cause.

White is facing charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, felony insufficient funds and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

Hall also has several felony warrants out of Idaho including failure to appear to a court hearing involving drug crimes.

No one has been charged in connection to the homicide investigation.

Anyone in the Idaho Falls area with information about any of the crimes is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200. Information may also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at ifcrime.org. Tipsters to Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.