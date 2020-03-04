UPDATE: Man in custody following 4-hour standoff in Pocatello

UPDATE:

The following is a news release from Pocatello Police Dept.

POCATELLO — Shortly after 2 am March 4, officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 400 block of North 13th for a disturbance. It was reported that a male could be heard inside the apartment breaking items. When officers arrived, they found a broken window adjacent to the front door. A disturbance could not be heard and there was no response when officers attempted contact.

Shortly after 4 am, officers returned to the residence in response to another call of a disturbance. The caller reported hearing items being broken and children crying. When officers arrived, they saw several broken windows and broken items in the apartment. Officers contacted the female resident of the apartment, her children, and the father of the children.

The children and her mother were removed from the residence by officers. As officers contacted the male, who was identified as Michael Ward Miller, he threatened to hurt officers and was in possession of a sharp-edged weapon in his hand. Officer’s used a taser and then a bean bag round from a shotgun to subdue Miller. The attempts had no apparent effect, and Miller retreated into another part of the apartment and barricaded himself.

The Pocatello SWAT team responded to assist. Members of the Pocatello Crisis Negotiation team spoke with Miller by phone. After about 4 hours of conversations with negotiators, Miller surrendered to the Pocatello Officers. Due to the advanced training and professionalism of Patrol Officers, the SWAT Team, and the Crisis Negotiation Team, Miller was taken into custody without further incident.

There were no injuries from the incident. Miller is being charged with a no contact order violation, felony domestic battery, and battery with intent to commit a serious felony. Other charges may be pending after being reviewed by the prosecutors.

PREVIOUS STORY:

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is currently involved in a situation of a barricaded subject at 424 North 13th Street.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area as it is an active crime scene. Residents living in the neighborhood are advised to stay secure in their homes or safely leave the area.

Negotiations are ongoing with the suspect, according to police, and they say there is no threat to the greater public.

