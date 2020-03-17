Utah news anchor arrested for DUI

SALT LAKE CITY — A new anchor for a Utah TV station was arrested for DUI over the weekend.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports KUTV anchorwoman Shauna Lake was arrested at Salt Lake International Airport on Friday.

She was approached by an officer while parked in a pickup. Officers requested a blood draw warrant, according to KUTV. She reportedly failed a field sobriety test, but the blood alcohol results are not yet complete.

Lake was later released at the airport and sent with someone to drive her home.

This, apparently, is not Lake’s first DUI. Her first arrest happened in May 2017.

There are rumors that Lake may be fired from her job. KUTV news director Michael Garber has not made any public comment on the matter.

