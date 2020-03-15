WATCH: Health officials confirm first positive test for COVID-19 in eastern Idaho

DRIGGS — Officials with Eastern Idaho Public Health and Teton Valley Health confirmed the first positive test for COVID-19 in eastern Idaho during a press conference in Driggs Saturday night.

EIPH Director Geri Rackow said during the conference a woman under 60 living in Teton County recently contracted the virus.

“The woman that was just confirmed here in Teton County had close contact with a confirmed case in a neighboring state,” Rackow said.

Officials say her case is a mild one that did not require hospitalization. She is self-isolated in her home recovering. No further details about this particular case were addressed.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare confirmed two more cases of novel coronavirus in Idaho immediately following the conference. This brings the total to five in the state.

Central District Health has a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in a male patient from Ada County in his 50s. There were no identified underlying medical issues. He is recovering well in his home under isolation and was not hospitalized. The patient indicated travel-related acquisition and is presumed to have the same shared risk exposure to the first case identified in Ada County.

South Central Public Health has a second confirmed case in a female patient over the age of 70. She is hospitalized and recovering. At this time, the point of transmission is still under investigation. The health district earlier today announced its first positive in a female over the age of 50 who is recovering at home from mild symptoms.

All the hype and media attention being given to the coronavirus can cause some to be fearful, Rackow says, but right now there is no indication that it has spread and the risk to residents remains low.

“We knew it was just a matter of time until we experienced a case of COVID-19 in our area. I want to assure you that since January we’ve been preparing,” Rackow said. “We’ve also worked hard to educate the public.”

Rackow is urging you to take precautions that have previously been outlined to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some of these precautions include:

Washing your hands regularly and well

Staying home when you are sick

Coughing/sneezing into a tissue and throwing it away immediately

Practicing social distancing- keeping six feet between yourself and others

Eastern Idaho Public Health District continues to work closely with healthcare providers, first responders, hospitals, county emergency managers, state and other local government officials to educate the public about coronavirus.

