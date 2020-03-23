Woman who fought with cops after causing crash at fast food restaurant sentenced to probation

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls woman accused of leaving the scene of a crash and fighting with officers was placed on six months probation Thursday.

Police arrested 34-year-old Savannah Fenn on Nov. 8 after responding to a report that two vehicles had been involved in an accident in the drive-thru at Jack in the Box on Woodruff Avenue. Following the arrest, prosecutors charged Fenn with misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor disturbing the peace.

Fenn appeared for a change of plea and sentencing Thursday where Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert placed her on six months of unsupervised probation. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the resisting arrest charge if she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disturbing the peace.

Wiley gave Finn 60 days of jail time but suspended 58 of them with credit for the two days she spent at the Bonneville County Jail.

Police said prior to the November crash, a 911 caller reported Fenn caused a disturbance inside the restaurant before getting into her vehicle. Employees became concerned she may have been drinking and tried to prevent her from leaving. Fenn reportedly hit one of the employees before going outside and crashing her car.

The Jack in the Box employee and the vehicle owner involved in the accident chose not to press charges.

When officers spoke with Fenn, she refused to cooperate and walked into the nearby Smith’s grocery store. Police did not apprehend her initially because she was carrying a small child in her arms.

When officers went inside Smith’s, she reportedly walked out a back door setting off an alarm. Police caught up with Fenn at her home where she reportedly fought with the officer trying to arrest her. She further struggled in the back of the patrol car and at the jail.

Fenn was also ordered to pay $257.50 in fees and fines.