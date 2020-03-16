Wood Funeral Home offers to broadcast services

The following is a sponsored business announcement from Wood Funeral Home.

With the precautions being taken to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Wood Funeral Home is encouraging families to have funeral and memorial services with family members only present through March.

To give friends the opportunity to watch the services, and with the family’s permission, our Eastside & Downtown funeral homes will broadcast the services live on our website at www.woodfuneralhome.com.

If a family wishes to hold services at their church or other location, we can video the service and do a delayed, next-day broadcast on the Wood Funeral Home website.

If you have questions, please call Wood Funeral Home at (208) 522-2751 or (208) 522-2992.