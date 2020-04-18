Albertsons, Safeway providing free stamps for absentee ballots

BOISE — All Albertsons and Safeway stores in Idaho are providing a free stamp for absentee ballots in the upcoming May 19 election. Due to the coronavirus, all voting for the election will be done through absentee ballots.

When the absentee ballot is filled out, people should make sure there is not already postage on the return envelope. The voted ballot should be placed into the ballot return envelope, sealed and then signed. This ensures the ballot cannot be tampered with.

If there is no return postage, take your sealed ballot return envelope to any Albertsons, Safeway or other participating grocery store’s service counter. Postage will then be placed on the return envelope for you. For security purposes, grocery stores will not mail the ballot for you.

Remember that your ballot must be received by your county clerk no later than 8 p.m. on June 2 to be counted. Click here for more information on requesting an absentee ballot.