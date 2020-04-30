Biz Buzz: Popular burger joint opens second location in Rexburg

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

REXBURG

Idaho Burger Grill serving up fresh burgers and fries for customers in Rexburg

The storefront in the back corner of Broulim’s at 124 W. Main Street. | Courtesy Krysten Davis

REXBURG – Rexburg residents now have a new dining option.

Idaho Burger Grill opened in the back corner of Broulim’s near the deli last week. Despite the pandemic, restaurant owner Krysten Davis tells EastIdahoNews.com business is better than she expected.

“It’s been pretty good. We are expecting it to get busier, especially as the college students are able to come back,” Davis says.

Idaho Burger Grill offers a variety of burgers, with certified Angus beef from Shamrock Foods, hand-pressed patties and fresh-baked buns. The most popular menu item, Davis says, is the South of the Border Burger, a bacon cheeseburger with pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, guacamole and the restaurant’s special spicy ketchup.

Idaho Burger Grill is familiar to many locals. It opened in St. Anthony three years ago.

“My degree is in agribusiness with an emphasis in beef production. The goal is to have a ranch someday, but most ranchers have to have a side job, and I didn’t know what that was going to be,” Davis says.

Davis grew up cooking at fairs and rodeos with her mom and grandma. They always joked about owning their own cafe, she says. After graduating from Brigham Young University-Idaho in December 2015, Davis had no job prospects.

She and her parents opened the St. Anthony restaurant at 235 E. Yellowstone Highway Suite B in May 2017.

RELATED | Local community pulls together during COVID-19 lockdown by ‘cruisin cuz of corona’

Over the last several years, the popularity of Idaho Burger Grill has continued to grow. Davis was considering opening another location in Rexburg when Robert Broulim approached her.

“He’d been in St. Anthony visiting his store and management team there. They took him to lunch (at Idaho Burger Grill), and he liked it. He called me and said the (Cup Bop Korean Barbecue) was leaving and asked if I wanted to come in their spot,” Davis says.

The Rexburg location has a smaller menu than the St. Anthony store, she says. She wants to open another location in eastern Idaho sometime in the future.

“We’ve looked at a few different locations, but not anything serious yet. We want to make sure we have everything tight and running good before we (open) another one,” she says.

The Rexburg location is currently open 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It will be open until 9 p.m. for the summer starting May 1.

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

BIZ BITS

Idaho State University 2020 Outstanding Student Award recipients announced

POCATELLO – Idaho State University and the ISU Alumni Association proudly announce the 2020 Outstanding Student Award recipients being honored this spring and who will graduate May 9.

The recipients for 2020 include the following:

Dustyn Slade-Lee Walton, Gillette, Wyoming, College of Education

Sophia Perry, Eagle, College of Business

Charles Alan Kibbie, Seattle, Washington, College of Technology

Selene Ortiz, Aberdeen, College of Arts and Letters – Fine Arts and Humanities

Kathryn Hogarth, McKinney, Texas, College of Science and Engineering – Engineering

Caleb J. Renner, Inman, Kansas, College of Sciences and Engineering – Natural Science and Physical Sciences

Cheyenne Dawn Stallions, Emmett, College of Health Professions

Jenna Hansen, Buhl, College of Rehabilitation and Communication Sciences

Kristin Cleverdon, Meridian, College of Pharmacy

Kelsey Shea Scott, Deary, College of Nursing

Averi McFarland, Rexburg, Graduate School – Master’s

Sheherezade Krzyzaniak, Federal Way, Washington, Graduate School – Doctoral

Biographies appear online.

Local cabinet shop under new ownership, changes name

IDAHO FALLS – Anderson Cabinet, a locally owned and operated cabinet shop for more than 30 years, is pleased to announce its name will now be Blue Mountain Millwork and Cabinetry (Blue Mountain). Over the past two years, this cabinet shop has gone through several changes with the most notable at the ownership and general manager level. Blue Mountain is now owned by Mountain Life Ventures LLC. Mountain Life Ventures’ team of professionals has owned and operated many businesses for over 10 years. With this ownership change, all ties with the Anderson family, including Kenny and Jared Anderson, are ended.

Blue Mountain is now led by Chris Newson as the general manager. Newson has been a successful professional in the cabinet industry for over 25 years. He learned the trade in a family-owned shop in Utah. After graduating high school his family moved the shop to Idaho where he managed the shop floor and assisted in residential sales for 12 years. At that time, Newson moved his family to southeast Idaho, where he continued in the trade at Rocky Mountain Cabinet in sales, design and floor management.

At Blue Mountain, changes are underway to improve relationships, processes and the work environment. Blue Mountain’s focus is to be the most reliable source for commercial cabinetry needs in the West.

Blue Mountain specializes in high volume production of quality cabinets, including commercial projects such as schools, church houses, apartments, hotels, multi-family units and large offices. The company produces cabinetry for select builders, homeowners and residential projects as well.

Local Pizza Hut feeds staff at Madison Memorial Hospital