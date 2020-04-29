Idaho Falls leaders discuss reopening local businesses

IDAHO FALLS — Elected officials and other leaders are holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon where they are expected to announce efforts to help local businesses reopen in a safe manner.

This effort is being done in conjunction with Senator Risch’s Support Local Gems Campaign and Governor Brad Little’s Four-Phase plan to reopen Idaho, according to a news release. The primary purpose is to help businesses reopen and get people back to work.

Elected officials from Bonneville County, Ammon and Idaho Falls, along with the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation, the Better Business Bureau and Eastern Idaho Public Health will be in attendance.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. EastIdahoNews.com will stream the event when it begins.