Blackfoot firefighter charged with two counts of rape

The following is a news release from the city of Blackfoot.

On Friday, April 17, City of Blackfoot Firefighter/EMT Stephen Stuart received a summons from the Bingham County Courts regarding two felony charges of rape.

Although the incident for which Stuart is being charged occurred prior to his employment with the city, engaging in any criminal conduct is in violation of City policies and falls within the standards of conduct for which any employee of the City of Blackfoot may be suspended, dismissed or otherwise disciplined.

As such, Stuart has been placed on paid administrative leave pending further investigation.

This is a criminal case being handled by the Court system and as such, the city will not be making any further comment regarding this matter.

