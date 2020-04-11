Colorado man jailed in Idaho after allegedly sexually abusing 2 children for years

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Authorities booked a 52-year-old man into jail on Thursday on charges that he repeatedly sexually abused two children “over a number of years.”

Kevin Wheeler, of Hugo, Colorado, was booked into the Ada County Jail on eight felony charges, and his bail is $1 million. Six of those counts are for lewd conduct with a child younger than age 16 and two are charges of sexual abuse of a child younger than age 16.

In 2019, the Boise Police Department began investigating a report of lewd conduct involving a suspect and two juvenile victims who were known to the culprit, according to BPD spokesperson Haley Williams.

“Evidence indicated that the lewd conduct occurred on multiple occasions, over a number of years. After a lengthy investigation, detectives from the Boise Police Special Victims Unit forward(ed) their report to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office and a $1 million arrest warrant was issued the suspect,” Williams said in an email to the Statesman.

Wheeler was taken into custody in Colorado and was booked into the Ada County Jail on Thursday. The Boise Police Department’s victim-witness coordinators have been providing assistance to the children.

If convicted, Wheeler could face multiple life sentences.