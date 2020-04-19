Community members hold free BBQ for truck drivers

McCAMMON (KPVI) — Community members from throughout southeast Idaho showed truck drivers their appreciation Saturday with a free barbecue in McCammon.

Truck drivers from all over the country could roll in and get their choice of a hot dog or a hamburger, chips, potato salad, snacks and a drink.

All of the food was donated by local businesses and community members.

One local truck driver who was hauling canned corn says the free lunch event meant a lot to him.

“Honestly I think it’s a really good thing that they’re doing. It makes me feel appreciated and we appreciate this because sometimes on the road it does get kind of hard especially to find a home cooked meal,” trucker Seth Peterson said.

The truck drivers barbecue was held across the street from the Flying ‘J’ in McCammon.

There was enough food for at least 200 truck drivers.