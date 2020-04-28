Crews working to repair power outage in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – There have been numerous reports of a power outage in Idaho Falls.

Multiple people living near 17th Street tell EastIdahoNews.com it is dark in their neighborhood.

It’s not clear how many households are affected, but a Facebook post from Idaho Falls Power indicates they are aware of the situation and are working to determine the problem.

“We are currently assessing the situation and working to get crews dispatched to resolve the issue. We thank you for your patience as we work to get power restored. We currently do not have an ETA on power restoration. We will update when we do,” the post reads.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached to an Idaho Falls Power spokesperson for more information and will update this story when they respond.