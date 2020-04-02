Democratic National Convention pushed back to August

(CNN) — The Democratic National Convention has been pushed back to the week of August 17 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Democratic National Convention Committee.

The convention was scheduled to take place the week of July 13 and has been pushed back as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise across the United States.

The global pandemic has led to changes in the US election process, including multiple states postponing primaries and a virtual halt of all in-person campaigning.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said recently he believed the convention would have to be pushed back a month later because of the pandemic.

