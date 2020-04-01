Elderly man missing for a month found dead

IDAHO FALLS — A 70-year-old man who went missing from a residential facility a month ago was found dead Wednesday morning.

Maintenance workers discovered Arthur Pupedis underneath thick overgrown trees and landscaping at the corner of Curlew Drive and Chasewood Drive, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

Deputies were called and determined Pupedis had taken his own life after purposely crawling underneath the thick wooded area to conceal himself from being seen.

“This particular area had been searched at the time Mr. Pupedis was reported missing, however trees and shrubs were partially covered with snow and debris that has since melted and cleared away,” Lovell said in a news release.

Pupedis was last seen March 1 when he signed himself out of the residential facility and indicated he was possibly headed to Salt Lake City. He said he would be back on March 5 but never returned.

The Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone who assisted in searching for Pupedis.