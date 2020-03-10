Authorities release additional photo of missing Ammon man

AMMON – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a 70-year-old man who walked away from a residential facility on March 1.

The picture above shows Arthur Pupedis as he was leaving his residential facility around 11 a.m. He was wearing a green jacket and yellow gloves.

RELATED | Deputies searching for information about missing Ammon man

Staffers at the facility told deputies Pupedis signed himself out of the facility and indicated he was possibly headed to Salt Lake City and would be returning on March 5. As of March 6, he had not returned. That’s when the facility contacted the sheriff’s office.

Staff members told deputies Pupedis had several medical issues that required medication and they believed he did not take anything with him to sustain being gone this long, which caused them to worry for his safety, according to a news release.

Pupedis is 5’ 11” and weighs approximately 140 lbs. He has gray hair, hazel eyes and a possible tattoo on one of his arms

If you see Pupedis or know anything about his whereabouts, call (208) 529-1200.