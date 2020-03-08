Deputies searching for information about missing Ammon man

AMMON — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for information about a 70-year-old man who went missing from a residential facility on March 1.

Staffers at the facility told deputies Arthur Pupedis signed himself out of the facility on March 1 around 11 a.m. He indicated he was possibly headed to Salt Lake City and would be returning on March 5, but as of the morning of March 6, he had not returned. That’s when the facility contacted the sheriff’s office.

Staff members told deputies Pupedis had several medical issues that required medication and they believed he did not take anything with him to sustain being gone this long, which caused them to worry for his safety, according to a news release.

Pupedis was last seen on security footage walking away from the facility wearing a green military type jacket with a hood, carrying yellow gloves, and walking with a cane. Pupedis is 5’ 11” and weighs approximately 140 lbs. He has gray hair, hazel eyes and a possible tattoo on one of his arms

Staffers said Pupedis would come and go on a regular basis since moving in approximately two years ago from the Mackay area, but he did not have a car or any known family in the area.

Pupedis has physical limitations due to his age and various medical conditions, but had not show any signs of dementia. Staffers told deputies being gone under these circumstances was very out of the ordinary for him. Additionally, the living space belonging to Pupedis also did not show any signs he had packed clothes or medicine needed to be gone overnight.

Deputies have contacted friends and acquaintances of Pupedis and have not been able to gain any information as to his whereabouts.

Deputies have also not been able to find any indication Pupedis traveled by bus or taxi away from the facility in Ammon or toward the Salt Lake area, and there is no record in local hospitals or the VA hospital system showing Pupedis as a patient.

Since Friday, deputies have also circulated information to law enforcement in the region to be on the lookout for Pupedis.

At this time the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Pupedis contact a Deputy through dispatch at (208) 529-1200.