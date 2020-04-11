High school seniors across the state recognized with ‘Be the Light’ campaign

IDAHO FALLS — The class of 2020 and student-athletes who didn’t get to participate in their spring sports were recognized in an unusual way Friday evening.

Schools across the state took part in the nationwide campaign “Be the Light.” Idaho high schools were encouraged to participate in #BeTheLightId by turning on their stadium lights Friday to honor them.

The stadium lights turned on at 8:20 p.m. for 20 minutes. Cars were encouraged to honk their horns to show their support.

Below are pictures and videos showing how some Idaho schools celebrated the campaign.

The cars lined up in the parking lot at Bonneville High School. | Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

First responders showed up including the Ucon Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s office. | Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

The stadium lights on at Bonneville High School. | Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

A student in a vehicle as cars drive through in a line while honking their horns. | Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

Students driving through the line at Bonneville High School. | Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

Bonneville High School tennis coach sat in her car waving to people who drove through the line. | Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

Students during the “Be the Light” campaign at Bonneville High School. | Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com