Idahoan hiring 100 employees, increases compensation and benefits

IDAHO FALLS — Idahoan Foods saw a massive jump in sales last month and is immediately looking for 100 employees to join its team.

Orders were up 250% in March, according to a news release, and the Idaho Falls-based company has introduced additional benefits and compensation for its 600 front-line operations and warehouse team members. Time-away benefits are being increased and Idahoan Foods is distributing an additional $600,000 to employees with retroactive payments being made back to March 1.

“Our employees are what make our company so special and that’s never been more apparent than it is right now in this defining moment,” said Drew Facer, President and CEO, Idahoan Foods. “We’re so proud of the work every team member in each facility is doing to continue feeding America when the country needs it most. We remain committed to ensuring the health and safety of our team members by taking extraordinary precautions to maintain a safe workplace.”

Idahoan Foods is anticipating sustained demand for its products and hopes to hire 100 workers who will receive the same added benefits and compensation as current team members.

“We are adjusting to more than doubled demand from our retail customers. These are unprecedented times not only for our team, but also for consumers across the country who are more than ever leaning on trusted brands to feed their families,” said Ryan Ellis, Vice President of Retail Marketing, Idahoan Foods.

More information about the available positions can be found here.