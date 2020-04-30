Knife-wielding man arrested after domestic disturbance

IONA — An Iona man was arrested Wednesday night after Bonneville County Sheriff deputies say he threatened officers with a knife.

Garrett J. Huserik, 35, was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Deputy reports show at 6 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the 5000 E. block of Iona to a physical disturbance between a man and woman. Deputies had been to the residence the night before for a physical domestic call and dispatch advised on this call they could hear a woman screaming in the background.

When deputies arrived, neighbors said the female victim was out of the house and they believed Huserik, was still inside.

Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell said Huserik then came out of the house carrying a knife, pointed it toward a deputy and quickly advanced toward him yelling “get some”, according to a news release.

The deputy began to move away from Huserik and gave several commands to drop the knife as he continued to advance but Huserik did not comply. A second Deputy on scene deployed a Taser and Huserik fell to the ground, but continued to refuse commands to drop the knife began to get back up in an attempt to continue advancing toward the deputies.

The deputy activated the Taser a second time causing Huserik to fall to the ground and drop the knife, at which point the deputies handcuffed and secured him.

Deputies interviewed the victim and witnesses and found that a teenage child in the residence saw the physical altercation and was able to climb out a window to call for help as Huserik was punching the victim.

The night before deputies had responded to the Huserik residence and spoke to the same victim who reported that Huserik battered her and attempted to strangle her. Deputies were unable to locate Huserik at that time and were continuing with that investigation leading up to this incident.

Huserik was booked on felony charges of aggravated assault on an officer and attempted strangulation. Deputies are continuing the investigation and have requested further misdemeanor charges relating to domestic battery in bo