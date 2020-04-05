LDS Church issues proclamation during celebration the bicentennial of First Vision

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints revealed on Sunday a new proclamation as the church celebrates the 200th anniversary of Joseph Smith’s First Vision.

“We felt impressed to create a monument, not of granite or stone, but of words — words of solemn and sacred proclamation. Not to be carved in tables of stone, but to be etched in the fleshy tables of our hearts,” President Nelson said.

The proclamation, titled “The Restoration of the Fulness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ: A Bicentennial Proclamation to the World,” was read by President Nelson in a previously recorded video at the Sacred Grove in Palmyra, New York — the site of the First Vision.

It is the church’s sixth proclamation and first since 1995. It has already been transcribed in 12 languages, President Nelson said.

This April’s conference has been focused on the 200th anniversary of the First Vision, when the church’s founder Joseph Smith said he saw God the Father and Jesus Christ; Joseph Smith then began what church members call the Restoration of the gospel, establishing the church, receiving revelation, and discovering and receiving new scripture.

The announcement was followed by a solemn assembly and a Hosanna Shout, typically performed at ceremonies like temple dedications. President Nelson also encouraged people worldwide to participate in a fast on Good Friday, April 10.