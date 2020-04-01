Local high school students team up to make cards for assisted living facilities

IDAHO FALLS — Many students are making the most of isolating and social distancing by doing something for people who they believe are in tougher situations than them.

Skyline High School’s student government came up with the idea to create homemade cards for seniors and health care workers at local assisted living centers. Both student councils at Bonneville High School and Thunder Ridge High School are also joining forces with Skyline to spread positivity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With us being out of school, me and Ms. Guza (Skyline High School teacher), were looking for something that we could do as a student government because everyone’s in quarantine and social distancing. We were trying to figure out something that we could still do as a class and as a service project,” Skyline Student Body President Whitney Price said. “We came upon the ‘Virtual Hug (Project)’ and were like, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is perfect.'”

The local effort is also part of a similar nationwide push to create cards for seniors at care facilities. The elderly are some of the most vulnerable when it comes to COVID-19, so social visits have been restricted. Thoughtful cards have been delivered to seniors to help them get through this trying time.

Skyline, Bonneville and Thunder Ridge plan to make around 500 cards total to deliver between local facilities such as Fairwinds – Sand Creek, Turtle and Crane, Lincoln Court, Parkwood Meadows, Good Samaritan and MorningStar.

“I’m at home without friends, and it’s sad. I can’t imagine being in a senior citizen home and not being able to see your husband or wife, kids or grandkids,” Bonneville Student Body President Grace Andrus told EastIdahoNews.com. “That would be worse than the situation I’m in, so we’re just trying to make the best of their situation.”

Skyline High School junior Naomi Flores decorating a card that will be mailed to an assisted living center. | Courtesy Naomi Flores

Price said the cards will be individually made. They’ll have different colors, be decked out in glitter and uplifting words will be inside.

“We just want to spread positivity and some love as much as we can because that’s what we love to do,” Thunder Ridge Student Body President Chloee Lindsay said. “Hopefully this lets them know that people out there are thinking of them because I know this can be a lonely time for a lot of people. … To get something from someone else hopefully will brighten their day.”

Once the cards are finished, they will be placed in a drop-off box located at Skyline on April 9. From there, Price and Guza will separate the cards and mail them to the local facilities.

“I’m looking forward to the fact that even though everyone’s separated and stuck at home, that we can all band together and still do something good, especially for those healthcare workers and seniors that aren’t able to see family right now,” Price said. “In some way, I think it will help bring them a little bit of peace and joy while having to be separated.”

Skyline Student Body President Whitney Price posing for a picture with a card she made. | Courtesy Whitney Price