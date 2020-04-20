Man accused of trying to kill grandmother pleads not guilty

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man accused of stabbing his grandmother before fleeing the state appeared in court Monday morning to plead not guilty.

David Anthony Pompa, 20, is charged with felony attempted first-degree murder and felony robbery. According to court documents, Pompa, a registered sex offender, stabbed his grandmother in the neck before taking off in her truck.

Authorities arrested the man in Oregon and reportedly told someone he didn’t want anybody to find the woman’s body for months, court documents say.

Once Pompa left, the grandmother gathered enough strength to run to a neighbor’s house for help. The grandmother told officers Pompa likely attempted to kill her since she hadn’t been sympathetic to his girlfriend the week prior.

Pompa’s bail was set at $300,000. If he posts bond, Pompa is required to wear an ankle monitor, register with pretrial services and ask for the court’s permission to leave Bonneville County.

A jury trial for Pompa is scheduled for June 23.