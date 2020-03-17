Man accused of stabbing grandmother hoped nobody would find her body for months, court documents say

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man allegedly did not want anyone to find his grandmother’s body after he stabbed and left her for dead. But she survived and he is now facing criminal charges.

David Anthony Pompa, 20, is charged with felony attempted first-degree murder and felony robbery.

Court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com detail the brutal crime scene from March 10 when Pompa is accused of grabbing his grandmother by the forehead and stabbing her in the neck. He then fled her home on the 2000 block of Twin Pines Lane around 9 p.m. and was later arrested in Oregon.

Pompa has an extensive criminal history and spent time in juvenile custody after being convicted of lewd conduct with a child under 16 in 2017. According to a police report, Pompa’s grandmother said he only stayed at her home five times in 2020 while running drugs on the streets.

The evening of the alleged attack, Pompa called his grandmother and wanted to arrange a visit with his father who had recently been released from jail in Oregon. Once at the home, his grandmother told Pompa to take a shower and clean up while she watched television.

RELATED | Man accused of stabbing woman arrested in Oregon for attempted homicide

Without any warning, court documents show Pompa attacked her saying, “You’re going to die, you B****, just let it happen.” The grandmother said she got up and told Pompa to leave, but he wouldn’t until she had died. Pompa then allegedly called a friend to say if his grandmother didn’t die soon, he would have to keep stabbing her.

“(The grandmother) said that she thought if she acted like she was dying he would leave,” police write. “(She) said she laid back on the floor and went limp.”

Pompa began making more calls and told one person he would stack furniture in front of the door so nobody would find his grandmother’s body for a couple of months, according to court documents. The grandmother told officers Pompa likely attempted to kill her since she hadn’t been sympathetic to his girlfriend the week prior.

Once Pompa walked away, the grandmother said she gathered enough strength to run to the neighbor’s house screaming to call 911. As police were on their way, Pompa allegedly took his grandmother’s Blue Chevy Silverado and drove to Oregon.

The grandmother was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Her current condition is unknown.

Pompa is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 27 at the Bonneville County Courthouse.