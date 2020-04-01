Man arrested on drug charges after leading police on chase

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Photo: Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

On Tuesday, March 31, at 6:16 p.m., Idaho State Police was involved in a vehicle pursuit in Idaho Falls beginning at Broadway and I15.

Jordan Lucas, 26, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, was driving a 1994 Honda Civic. Lucas refused to pull over during a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued. A P.I.T. maneuver was utilized and Lucas fled from the vehicle on foot for a short time. Lucas resisted arrest and troopers used a taser to subdue him.

Lucas was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and medically cleared for transport to the Bonneville County Jail.

Lucas was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, felony possession of heroin and felony possession of methamphetamine. He was also charged with resisting and obstructing officers, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.