Man in fair condition after being taken by air ambulance to EIRMC

DUBOIS — A Monteview man is in fair condition after an injury crash on Idaho Highway 22 west of Dubois.

The crash occurred at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police reports show John T. Williams, 22, was driving westbound on the highway in a 1992 Honda Civic. Williams drove off the road, overcorrected, and the vehicle rolled, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Emergency responders had to extract Williams from the vehicle and he was transported by Air Idaho Rescue to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

EIRMC reported his condition as fair at around 5 p.m. Sunday.