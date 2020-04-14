Nampa hospital has first COVID-19 recovery

NAMPA (KIVI) — The first COVID-19 positive patient at St. Luke’s Nampa was taken off a ventilator after two weeks last Friday. 66-year-old Chris Waters was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit on March 26 and had to be intubated.

On April 9, Waters was well enough to have the intubation removed. The celebrate the moment, St. Luke’s Nampa caregivers lined the halls to show their support for Waters as she left the ICU.

“These nurses and staff knew how to balance their compassion with their profession,” Waters said. “I’m sure I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Waters was discharged from St. Luke’s Nampa hospital and went home one day later. Waters has been a waitress for more than 30 years at the Stage Coach and says she plans to proudly display the “Me: 1, COVID-19: 0” sign in her window at her house.

“It was recognizing this was a success for everyone,” nursing supervisor Losa Manuokafoa said. “This is going to keep happening.”