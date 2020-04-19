Police say man repeatedly crashed car into Pocatello gas station doors

POCATELLO — Police arrested a Pocatello man after they say he repeatedly smashed his car into a convenience store after the doors wouldn’t open Thursday morning.

Earl K. Clark-Monroe, 39, is charged with felony malicious injury to property after he allegedly caused over $2,000 in damage to the Maverik at 2100 East Center Street in Pocatello, according to court documents. Officers said Clark-Monroe repeatedly crashed his 2018 Subaru Impreza into the front doors of the store at around 3 a.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause.

When the incident occurred, the store was closed and Clark-Monroe appears on surveillance cameras to have attempted to open the doors before crashing the car, according to police. At around 4:30 a.m. Maverik employees found the doors had suffered extensive damage.

Once crashing his car into the store, police say Clark-Monroe drove away. As police were checking’s the vehicle registration, dispatch told police officers a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office was in the middle of a DUI investigation with Clark-Monroe and the Subaru on Interstate 15 near Arimo, according to court documents.

When asked by investigators about the incident at Maverik he denied any involvement, police said in court documents.

He was arrested and taken to the Bannock County Jail. After appearing before Magistrate Judge Steven Thomsen, Clark-Monroe was released on his own recognizance.

If convicted of felony malicious injury to property Clark-Monroe could be ordered to spend one to five years in prison and or pay a $1,000 fine.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5.