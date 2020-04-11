UPDATE: Power fully restored to more than 3,300 Rocky Mountain Power customers
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
Local
Published at | Updated at
UPDATE:
RIGBY – Power has been fully restored to more than 3,300 Rocky Mountain Power customers Saturday.
Company spokesman Dave Eskelsen tells EastIdahoNews.com the outage occurred shortly after 4 p.m. when a substation was interrupted due to a lightning strike.
Customers throughout Idaho Falls, Menan, Lewisville, Rigby and Roberts were affected.
PREVIOUS STORY:
RIGBY – More than 3,300 Rocky Mountain Power customers throughout eastern Idaho lost power just after 4 p.m. Saturday.
The areas affected include Idaho Falls, Menan, Lewisville, Rigby and Roberts.
Company spokesman Dave Eskelsen tells EastIdahoNews.com the cause of the outage is due to a substation interruption and is likely related to stormy weather.
Crews are investigating to determine what happened and make the necessary repairs.
Power will be restored in stages until 9 p.m.