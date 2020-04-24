TODAY'S WEATHER
Brittni Johnson
Support Local Gems: Brady’s

Brittni Johnson
Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

Business

EastIdahoNews.com is proud to Support Local Gems!

State politicians and the Idaho Department of Commerce are asking the public to support small businesses by creating an all-day event April 24 to bring awareness to companies severely impacted by COVID-19.

Idahoans are invited to give their business to their favorite local shops and restaurants by purchasing gift cards online for future use, ordering take-out or delivery, writing a review online, posting on social media about a local business or simply saying thank you.

EastIdahoNews.com randomly picked several businesses and will highlight them throughout the day.

Brady’s has been in business since 1965. They offer a variety of different products such as jacuzzi hot tubs, swim spas, vacuums, sewing machines and billiard tables.

Brady’s
1445 E. Lincoln Rd.
Idaho Falls, ID 83401
(208) 522-6763

Website: https://bradysbunch.com/hot-tubs/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BradysINC/

