Support Local Gems: Scotty’s Country Smokehouse

State politicians and the Idaho Department of Commerce are asking the public to support small businesses by creating an all-day event April 24 to bring awareness to companies severely impacted by COVID-19.

Idahoans are invited to give their business to their favorite local shops and restaurants by purchasing gift cards online for future use, ordering take-out or delivery, writing a review online, posting on social media about a local business or simply saying thank you.

Scotty’s Country Smokehouse has been in business for over 40 years, making and processing premium meat products that will have you hooked right from the first taste. Three generations have been creating mouth-watering meats at Glenwood Smoked Products.

Scotty’s Country Smokehouse

4491 N Haroldsen Dr

Idaho Falls, ID 83401

(208) 529-9851

Website: https://scottyscountrysmokehouse.com

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ScottysCountrySmokehouse2019/