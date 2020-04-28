Jon Weber and Shane Ruebush face off for District 34 House Seat A

REXBURG — Two Rexburg residents are looking to become the next Republican nominee for House Seat District 34A.

The current representative, Doug Ricks, is leaving the post to pursue a Idaho Senate run in the same district.

Jon Weber is a Madison County Commissioner and local businessman. Shane Ruebush is a Brigham Young University-Idaho chemistry professor. Both men are seeking the legislative seat and agreed to answer EastIdahoNews.com’s questions prior to the upcoming May 19 primary.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same seven questions to each Legislative candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less.

Candidate Questions

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Ruebush: My wife Kirsten and I have eight children and make our home in Lyman, Idaho.

I was raised in a small town near Albuquerque, New Mexico, and was taught hard work, thrift, and service by my parents who grew a large garden, built their home on-site as they could afford it, and were active in their church and community.

As a first-generation college graduate, I know the value of education and life-long learning. I earned the Presidential Scholarship from the University of New Mexico, served a two-year mission for my church in Montreal,

Canada, speaking Spanish, and continued my education at Utah State University, then received a PhD in Biochemistry from Pennsylvania State University.

Kirsten and I, met, married, and began our family while at Utah State University. For the next 12 years, I worked to support my family while also attending college. My work included assembling camp stoves, stocking groceries, lab research, teaching assistantships, and early morning paper routes.

After postdoctoral work at Montana State University, I began teaching chemistry at Brigham Young University-Idaho in 2008. I love when students find excitement, success, and joy in learning through innovative, best practices of teaching.

I enjoy gardening each year, making relish and pickles, hiking and camping in the beautiful mountains of Eastern Idaho, and reading. I am a trained Boy Scout leader. My wife and I enjoy supporting our children in their drama, ballroom dance, 4-H, and FFA activities and are active in our church and community.

Weber: I was raised in a blue-collar, hard-working family south of Detroit, Michigan. I studied Business at Ricks College and at Utah State University. I married Heather Cardon 32 years ago and together we have 5 children and 7 grandchildren. Heather and I owned and operated a small business in Rexburg for 29 yrs. We recently sold the business to our son, JC Weber.

I’ve had the honor to serve Madison County, for 12 years, as a county commissioner and currently serve as the chairman. I enjoy getting to know and serve the people of Madison County. I take pleasure in spending time in Idaho’s great outdoors.

What are your proudest accomplishments in your personal life or career?

Weber: I am most proud of my family, whom I love, admire, and appreciate. Other accomplishments include: owning and operating a successful small business, serving as a County Commissioner for 12 years, and serving as President of the Commissioner and Clerks Association. I have also served on the Board of Directors of Beehive Federal Credit Union, Chamber of Commerce Board and Idaho State Distinguished Young Women Board.

Ruebush: My greatest accomplishment is having a family that gets along and loves each other. We have worked together while I completed my educational goals for employment as a University professor. We have enjoyed the journey.

In my career, I have enjoyed publishing research papers, presenting at conferences and collaborating with other scientists. Being a first-generation college graduate and the first to seek a doctoral degree is a significant accomplishment. Education is key in my life and work, and teaching is rewarding. I enjoy helping students learn to take responsibility for their education and walk away with greater confidence.

I have voluntarily attended monthly county meetings and petitioned the government for nine years. I have successfully worked both individually and with other citizens to:

Know and understand the law

Increase understanding of the process of petitioning government

Work respectfully with government officials

Identify inconsistencies in application of county code

Protect neighbors from unpermitted gravel mining activities

Protect the property rights of those in Town Site areas

Create consistency in septic system regulations

Remove requirements for a Conditional Use Permit to build a barn in Trans-Agricultural zones

Remove homeowners from state-regulated septic system associations

Coordinate support of the County Commission and the Republican

Central Committee for a state bill to lessen county costs

I have also served in the Madison County Republican Central Committee as First Vice-Chair, precinct leader, and State Delegate to three conventions. It has been rewarding to be involved in the community.

Briefly explain your political platform, and/or legislative goals if you are elected to office.

Ruebush: My experience comes from a citizen’s perspective. I know the effort it takes to read

and understand the law, to see problems clearly, and to work for solutions that are

fair and consistent for all.

Family First

Strong family values

Individual property rights

Healthcare solutions

Fair taxing

Pro-2nd amendment

Pro-life

I care about Idaho families, their employment and opportunities. They are my neighbors and build our communities. Protecting the rights of men, women and children and strengthening families is a priority.

Education Is Key

Quality instruction at all levels

Local decision making

Educational options

Innovation through technology

Competitive teacher pay

Education is the key to success. In our changing economy, technology is automating industries and creating opportunity in all sectors. Training and education enable Idahoans to embrace these opportunities for the benefit of their families and society.

Limited Government

Adherence to Constitution

More local, simple solutions

Pro-business

Regulatory reduction

Transparency in the process

State stewardship of public lands

Limited government strengthens and unites communities. As citizens accept personal and civic responsibilities, we connect with each other to create real local solutions.

It is rewarding to work together with citizens to make changes in government, and I look forward to continuing to do that as a State Representative for District 34.

Weber: My platform is simple – Be fiscally responsible, reduce regulation, listen to the people I represent in District 34 and be willing to work with other legislators for the betterment of Idaho.

What are the greatest challenges facing your district?

Weber: We live in a fast-paced world. As recently experienced with the pandemic, change can happen quickly. Being prepared for the unknown, as communities and as a state, is necessary and challenging. We must continue to train personnel at all levels, have a balanced budget with reserves, and have leadership in place who are willing to make difficult decisions.

Ruebush: I believe a significant challenge will be recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. There are many small businesses and farms in our District affected by the stay-at-home order. The economy needs to be normalized, but this will take time and as a result, tax revenue is likely to be lower than earlier projections. While businesses and families are feeling the pinch, the State will need to feel the pinch as well during the recovery. Also, of concern in District 34 is how to pay for Medicaid, the continued growth and accompanying infrastructure costs, addressing rising property taxes, and supporting our educational priorities.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views?

Reubush: I am not afraid to talk to others with different views. Having conversations with people that have diverse opinions and understanding their ideals and concerns helps us come to better solutions.

As we simplify the problems and allow for more local solutions people will rely on the community more than the government. This restores connection and responsibility to care for each other.

I believe that compromise is important and inevitable. What is important is that the priorities are kept in order. We must first look to the state and federal constitutions to guide our deliberations in the legislature. I will always look to protect the rights of men, women and children and the compromise will be setting the priorities of competing principles, never personal interests.

Weber: It is important to listen twice and speak once. We may not always agree but I will always listen. Serving as a commissioner, I learned over the years that the best decisions came after much input and deliberation. I will always ask for and search out options that best represent the people I serve.

What is your philosophy on dealing with special interest groups and/or lobbyists?

Weber: I believe that the lobbyists and special interest groups in Boise play a role in bringing consideration to proposed legislation. Suggestions from these groups in Boise may be considered but should never be favored.

Reubush: A lot is said in politics about what special interests influence a candidate or

representative.

Lobbyists and special interest groups are those hired to petition and persuade elected officials in policy and law making. In principle, they represent groups of citizens concerned about industry, business, social/political groups, and even government. They have an opinion and often an informed one, even if possibly one-sided.

I believe these groups should testify in public of their knowledge on issues before the elected representatives. I do not believe in accepting funds from lobbyists nor seeking favor from them. They are in Boise to inform and influence as anyone is allowed to do.

I have proven in the past nine years of petitioning decision makers at the local and state level that my only “special interest” influence is the law and how it affects citizens.

I have consistently studied to know existing laws and then stood for their adherence because I know this ensures fair treatment of all citizens involved in issues. When laws are unfair in the application of rights, I have worked to change or remove them.

As a Representative, when making decisions regarding new laws or changing laws, I will continue to refer back to the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of Idaho, and the Idaho State Code first. I will then use these guides as I listen to and understand the personal affect laws will have on the rights of all citizens.

What are your views regarding the role of the media in covering Idaho’s political landscape?

Ruebush: I believe that the media serves an important role in our political process, important enough that our founders articulated freedom of the press in the first amendment of the US Constitution. The public has placed a great trust in the media to report the activities of our elected representatives. Where government protects a right, it places the responsibility on those in the media to be truthful in their reporting.

Any actions taken outside the law and norms of society by government would be subject to disclosure by the media outlets to help keep the public informed. Our democratic republican government depends on accurate and timely information. As much as possible, the media should report facts, and reserve the opinions for the editorial pages.

Weber: Media outlets have an intricate part in politics. Not only are they covered by our constitution of freedom of speech, they also report to the people we serve. In return, the media owes it to the people to be honest, fair and unbiased in their reporting.