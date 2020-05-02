2nd car set on fire, man taken into custody amid Salt Lake City riots

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Another car was set on fire, and a man taken into police custody Saturday evening after witnesses say he pulled out a knife and crossbow in the midst of a group of protesters in downtown Salt Lake City.

As of 6:30 p.m., the National Guard had arrived on scene. It was unclear at that point who on the scene of the protest was related to the original protest and who had come in from outside groups.

A witness told KSL’s Shara Park the man drove up near a crowd of protesters at 200 East and 400 South. The witness said the man got out of the vehicle with a large knife attached to his side and pulled out a crossbow loaded with an arrow and attempted to shoot someone.

KSL TV cameras were rolling as protesters tackled the man to the ground. Police officers in the area pulled the man from the crowd and took him into custody.

Shortly after a black SUV which some witnesses said belonged the man with the crossbow was flipped over by protesters and lit on fire.

The area was crowded with protesters and armored police officers attempting to keep the crowds away from the burning vehicle.

Meanwhile, Gov. Gary Herbert had activated the National Guard to respond to the protesters in downtown Salt Lake City.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Herbert tweeted that he had “activated the National Guard to help control the escalating situation in downtown Salt Lake City. I once again call on all who are protesting to do so peacefully.”

The announcement came about the same time Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall called for an 8 p.m. curfew that will last until 6 a.m. Monday.

Shortly before the curfew announcement, people began to once again target police vehicles near 200 East and 400 South, hitting one police car with a skateboard several times. This was in the same area where a patrol vehicle was overturned and lit on fire earlier in the afternoon.

KSL.com reporters in the area saw two armored police vehicles arrive in the area at about 5:20 p.m., followed by 20-30 patrol cars from various agencies across the Salt Lake Valley. Police in riot gear got out and started yelling at protesters to leave.

Salt Lake City police also tweeted a request that people stay out of the downtown area “due to civil unrest.”

No injuries were reported for the majority of the protest, but by Saturday evening, some protesters and police officers were seen with minor injuries.

The protests began peaceably Saturday morning at the Salt Lake City Police Department Public Safety Building, with protesters calling for justice following the death of George Floyd, a black Minnesota man who died in an altercation with a white police officer earlier this week.

But the protests took a turn about 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the corner of 200 East and 400 South when people overturned a police car and set it on fire.

The vehicle’s windows were shattered, and before the fire was set, some members of the crowd were standing on top of the car dancing and waving signs; others in the crowd denounced such actions.

Meanwhile, a couple of armed men stood at one street corner, saying they were protecting protesters. At least one of these men was wearing a Hawaiian shirt, an outfit commonly associated with the far-right Boogaloo movement.

“It’s definitely starting to get out of hand here in Salt Lake City,” KSL TV’s Alex Cabrero said in a Facebook Live video.

Utah organizers planned events Saturday with the intent to peacefully honor Floyd’s death. The morning event was intended to be an in-car protest only, organized by Utah Against Police Brutality. Protesters were asked to drive by in their vehicles and honk at the public safety building as they circled the block.

Hundreds of protesters on foot circled the Salt Lake City Library several times before filling the sidewalks in front of the Salt Lake City Police Department public safety building, holding signs reading “Justice for George,” “White Silence” and “Stop Police Brutality.”

Aaron Campbell, a man who said he has experience with protests, said he came out to help keep people safe. He said he attempted to organize on-foot protesters in groups of 20 to obey social distancing requirements, but they were “swarmed by a large group of about a hundred.”

Protesters with loudspeakers led chants such as: “This is what democracy looks like!” “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe.” Protesters cheered and raised signs amid the ruckus, still backed by constant honking and the revving of motorcycles.

As chants continued, two protesters scaled the entryway of the precinct and spray painted the building with the words “George Floyd,” “(expletive) da police” and “Enough is Enough,” among other things.

Passing cars honked in support, and many of their windows were painted with protest slogans or posters.

Egg shells and food remained littered the steps after the protesters left, and tomatoes and empty egg cartons were discovered nearby.

Campbell said a man on a Harley Davidson motorcycle helped break up the protest in front of the police building when he slowly drove through the crowd and encouraged organizers to continue walking. Many obeyed the suggestion and much of the crowd dispersed, though smaller groups remained on street corners and in front of the building.

Construction signs, local bus stations and the Utah Transit Authority’s Library Station were also vandalized.

Protests continued in the early afternoon at the Utah Capitol Building, where hundreds gathered on the steps and peaceful continued chants. Some protesters passed out water and others scaled light posts.

A rainbow LGBTQ+ pride flag billowed in the wind in front of the building, and passing motorcyclists continued to rev their engines to cheers.

KSL TV’s Garna Mejia said officers lined up at the Capitol steps, preventing protesters from entering the building. Mejia said the message law enforcement tried to get across was that everyone has the right to gather and protest, but they’re going to make sure the situation doesn’t turn violent.

Additional graffiti reading “Blue lives murder” and “No justice, no peace,” among others, covered areas of the steps and grounds. Graffiti was also found on the Capitol’s front windows, much of it painted in red. Protest signs were also taped to the windows.

Hundreds knelt on the front steps with fists in the air in tribute of George Floyd, and a protester with a loudspeaker gave a brief speech denouncing police brutality and encouraging protesters to remain active because “showing up is not enough” to end injustice.