Bannock County Commissioner Steve Brown resigns

POCATELLO (KPVI) – In a letter sent to Governor Brad Little, Bannock County Commissioner Steve Brown stated that he intends to resign as a commissioner effective June 5.

The letter states that Brown has accepted a job as the Director of the Alaska District Office for the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“In this moment of economic disruption, I am eager to lend my efforts to the SBA’s mission of maintaining and strengthening our nation’s economy by enabling the establishment and viability of small businesses,” Brown writes in his letter to Governor Little.

Steve Brown served as a Pocatello City Councilman for seven years before being appointed to the Bannock County Commission by then-Governor ‘Butch’ Otter in 2017 after Commissioner Even Frasure resigned.

“My fellow commissioners and I have provided a more valuable government structure to our employees and the public. We have introduced workforce and economic efficiencies which will, in the coming years, reduce the financial burden of property taxes required from our citizens,” writes Brown.

Upon Brown’s departure, the Bannock County Republican Central Committee will select three people and their names will be submitted to Governor Little who will then choose one person to serve out Brown’s term.

