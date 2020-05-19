Blackfoot man gets over 10 years in federal prison for carjacking

The following is a news release from the Idaho U.S. Attorney’s Office.

POCATELLO – Rockit Rodriguez, 23, of Blackfoot was sentenced in U.S. District Court to nearly 11 years (130 months) in prison for carjacking and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced Tuesday. U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Rodriguez to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to the charge on December 2, 2019.

Court records show on Feb. 3, 2020, co-defendant Antonio Ray Sesma-Lopez, 20, of Fort Hall, Idaho, was sentenced to 37 months in prison for carjacking, followed by three years of supervised release. Sesma-Lopez pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 22, 2019.

Police reports show in September 2018, Rodriguez was driving a vehicle containing Sesma-Lopez and a third individual on Riverton Road, at the overpass of Interstate 15, in Blackfoot. Rodriguez stopped the car on the overpass. A vehicle driving behind them stopped as well. Rodriguez and Sesma-Lopez exited their vehicle and approached the vehicle behind them. Rodriguez brandished a revolver and commanded the driver of the other vehicle to get out. The victim complied. Sesma-Lopez then directed the victim to give him his wallet, which the victim did. Rodriguez and Sesma-Lopez then fled in the victim’s vehicle.

This case was investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Blackfoot Police Department, Fort Hall Police Department, and Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

