Bomb squad called after local family finds explosive material in shed

REXBURG — Spring cleaning for a Madison County family turned into quite a show after they found old explosive materials while cleaning out a shed Tuesday night.

“We had a family who had a grandfather who had been involved in prospecting and had stored some explosives on the property and forgot about them,” Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Isaac Payne told EastIdahoNews.com.

The family called the Madison County Sheriff’s Office around 5:30 p.m. after finding ammonium nitrate explosives in the shed. The Idaho Falls Bomb Squad came to the home on 8000 South and detonated it safely in a nearby field.

Payne said as explosives age they become more volatile and dangerous. He also said living in Idaho finding such items like blasting caps forgotten on properties is not unusual.

“Just leave it where it is, don’t touch and call 911,” Payne said. “We will get the ball rolling.”

The Madison Fire Department and Idaho State Police helped the bomb squad and sheriff’s office to safely handle the incident.

The ammonium nitrate explosive found in a shed. | Courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office