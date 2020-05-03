Broulim’s to start taking temperatures of employees

The following is a news release from Broulim’s Fresh Foods.

REXBURG — To do their part in helping to slow the spread of coronavirus, Broulim’s, has instituted temperature checks of all team members at the beginning of each shift.

“We are doing everything possible to protect our team and our guests,” said Scott Zahrn, Broulim’s Sales Manager. “Therefore, we are requiring our team to have their temperatures checked for signs of a fever prior to beginning each shift. We are all in this pandemic fight together.”

Broulim’s recognizes the critical service they provide for the community. The safety of everyone, both guests and team members, while in the store is a top priority for the grocery retailer. Institution of this new policy is a way to help provide a safe environment as we all work through this unprecedented situation together.

“As the situation develops, we will continue to institute policies and procedures that will enhance the safety of all those in our stores.” Zahrn said.

Broulim’s has grocery stories in Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby, Shelley, Soda Springs, Driggs, St. Anthony, Montpelier, Afton, Wyoming and Alpine, Wyoming.