Changes announced at 2 east Idaho media organizations

IDAHO FALLS — Some major changes are happening at two eastern Idaho media organizations.

Two Blackfoot papers become one

Adams Publishing Group announced Monday that its Bingham County Chronicle newspaper is merging with the Blackfoot Morning News. Illinois-based Horizon Publications was the former owner of the Morning News.

“It is a rare opportunity in the newspaper business to combine publications,” said Travis Quast, regional president and publisher for Adams Publishing Group – East Idaho/Utah. “This is a chance to tap the strengths of both products and create a stronger, focused news product that informs, entertains and enlightens its readers.”

Adams Publishing Group retained three of the five Morning News staff members laid off by Horizon, according to Quast. The combined publication, which will be the Bingham News Chronicle, will have a circulation of 4,600.

Larson and Mason have new home on radio

In a separate announcement, Sandhill Media Group plans to launch a news/talk radio station featuring Neal Larson and Julie Mason, along with national programs.

Larson and Mason resigned from KID Newsradio April 20 following a disagreement with Rich Broadcasting management over how to cover COVID-19 and Gov. Brad Little’s stay-home order. The duo is now taking the program to 107.9 FM.

“We’re thrilled at the opportunity to not just continue doing what we love to do, but also join the great and talented team at Sandhill and build something from the ground up,” Larson said. “It is a unique opportunity at a truly unique time in our community, state and country.”

The station’s lineup will also feature The Mark Levin Show and other programs set to be announced “in the coming days,” according to Sandhill. NOW 107.9, the current station, will move to 105.1 FM when the talk format launches.

“While being part of a brand new station is an incredible opportunity, what we really love is what happens after – building a community of informed and loyal listeners on one side, and also watching that audience create huge value for our advertisers on the other,” Mason said.

The new talk station will go on air sometime in the next few weeks, Larson said.