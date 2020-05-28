Construction detours in place around Bonneville County

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

This being the season for numerous construction and road improvement projects, many neighborhoods near these areas are experiencing an increase in traffic from detours and delays. n particular, the corridor near 45th E. from E. Lincoln Rd. to 1st St. has significant delays, closures and detours. With this and all other construction areas, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind motorists of a few safety points to consider.

Always pay attention to your driving and obey traffic laws, especially changes in speed and lanes marked for construction. Many of these areas are posted with temporary traffic signals and signs along with changes in speed limits through specific areas. Always be respectful and mindful of flagging crews that are helping to keep traffic flowing as safe as possible for everyone.

Be respectful of the neighborhoods surrounding construction areas and obey speed limits, typically posted at 25 MPH at the entry points. Neighborhoods tend to have more children, pedestrian and bicycle traffic and motorists should be extra aware in these areas especially if they are unfamiliar with it due to existing detours.

Take time to plan an alternate route to avoid construction areas and detours through neighborhoods.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office always reminds motorists to pay attention, avoid distractions, wear seatbelts and obey traffic laws.

Sheriff’s deputies are patrolling these areas for violations as much as possible, but we ask everyone to please help us by taking note of these safety tips and respecting construction areas and neighborhoods where detours are in place.