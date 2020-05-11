Crush The Curve campaign announces COVID-19 antibody test results from eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — The statewide Crush The Curve Idaho campaign has shared the COVID-19 antibody test results from eastern Idaho.

Crush The Curve Idaho, which is trying to get Idahoans back to work, has been testing for COVID-19 active virus and antibodies. About two weeks ago, it opened two antibody testing sites in eastern Idaho — one in Idaho Falls and the other in Pocatello. At the end of last week, between the two locations, it has tested more than 4,000 people for antibodies.

“I think the results indicate that what we’ve been doing has been working. I think Idaho has done a good job in limiting the spread,” Ball Ventures CEO and Crush The Curve Board Member Cortney Liddiard told EastIdahoNews.com. “I think that the governor’s cautious and methodical approach to managing the state and limiting the spread and doing everything that the state can do to flatten the curve has worked.”

The Idaho Falls COVID-19 antibody testing site is at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing. It’s been open since April 27. As of the end of last week, 2,319 people had been tested in Idaho Falls, with 25 positive results, or 1.07 percent.

Tests have been administered in Pocatello at Idaho Central Credit Union Headquarters since Wednesday, April 29. By the end of last week, 1,981 people had been tested, with 15 positives, which is equivalent to 0.76 percent.

“According to the director of the CDC, up to 25 percent of people infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic,” Executive Director of Crush The Curve Idaho Tina Upson said in a news release. “Understanding this, it’s hard to truly determine the infection rate in our communities without some form of serology testing and surveillance. We are thrilled so many people in Eastern Idaho contributed data so our state can Crush The Curve.”

ICCU Director of Public Relations Laura Smith said in a news release that ICCU is glad to be part of the initiative.

“ICCU is known for being out in the community and we have missed our frequent events and engagement,” Smith said. “We have loved bringing people together, respecting social distancing of course, with a mission of testing and fighting COVID-19 together. It’s the action and hope we all needed.”

Liddiard said he hopes the testing has given people some comfort on their personal condition.

“While we would all want to say that we’ve tested positive and have had it and come out the other side successful, the data shows that that’s not the case with most of Idahoans,” Liddiard said. “But at least it brings a little bit of peace of mind, a little bit of control, and I think it also helps prepare people for the focus that is going to be required in the coming months.”

Liddiard said as they’ve watched over the past weeks, the demand has decreased, but if it starts increasing, they’re prepared to ramp their testing efforts back up.

“I think now it kind of allows us then to take the opportunity with summer to prepare, to look at best practices and look at our businesses and make sure that we’re prepared for the fall — I think is one of the biggest lessons learned,” Liddiard said.

COVID-19 antibody testing is still available at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ICCU in Pocatello is testing weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

“We want to continue to be a resource for the state, resource for the people of Idaho and really play a significant role in keeping our community safe and getting Idahoans back to work,” Liddiard said. “And specifically to employers, we want to be a resource to employers in trying to help navigate some of those steps or best practices as they return.”