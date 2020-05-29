Firefighters responding to apparent house fire in Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department is responding to an apparent house fire in rural Bonneville County.

Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com dispatchers learned of smoke coming from the basement of a home at East 21st South at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

When firefighters arrived they detected the smell of gasoline and saw thick black smoke coming from the basement.

Everyone was evacuated from the home safely, and firefighters are still assessing the situation.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article with more details when they become available.

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com