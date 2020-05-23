Have you seen this kid? Authorities asking for your help finding missing teen

SAINT ANTHONY — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a 17-year-old boy who has not been since for more than a month now.

Viktor Perez was last seen on April 10, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. The details surrounding his disappearance have not been released.

Viktor has black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’1 and weighs 250 pounds. He was last seen carrying a backpack. He was wearing black and rainbow Jordan shoes, black pants or shorts, and a black and blue hoodie with a dragon.

Anyone with information on Perez’s disappearance is asked to contact Deputy Pitts with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 624-4482.